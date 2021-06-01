A FUNDING BOOST FOR LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council has received over $4 million under the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program.

Over $42 million was allocated in the Federal Budget handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday, 11 May to Councils in the Parkes Electorate. Lachlan Shire Council will benefit from $4,257,016 in funding.

Lachlan Mayor John Medcalf said council is thankful for the Federal Government’s continuation of this great project.

“The LRCI program has been instrumental in delivering projects that council would otherwise be unable to pursue,” he advised.

“The upgrades to facilities across the shire not only provides jobs but makes the region a better place to live.”

Federal Member for Parkes and Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government Mark Coulton said an additional $1 billion investment in the LRCI program is a vote of confidence in the partnership between the Federal Government and local governments.

“A third phase of the LRCI program is a fantastic Budget injection for our hard-working local councils and means they will be able to continue planning and delivering priority local road and infrastructure projects such as upgrades to bike paths, community halls, playgrounds, parks and sports facilities, as well as improved accessibility to public facilities,” he explained.

“With a total of $39,816,776 allocated to the 18 councils in the Parkes electorate in phase 1 and 2 of the program I am proud to announce a further $42,492,598 will ensure the delivery of projects and the creation of jobs will continue.

“Providing more time for planning and construction will enable local governments to consider a broader range of priority projects and potentially undertake larger, more complex developments to deliver even great benefits for their communities.

“The LRCI program has proven to be a huge success for our regions, councils and communities and mayors across the electorate have appreciated the cash injections and continue to highlight the positive results.”

Local councils will also benefit from a prepayment of the 2021-22 Financial Assistance Grant funding, and an extension of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF).

“I’m pleased to see the Government has brought forward approximately 50 per cent of the 2021–22 Financial Assistance Grant funding,” he stated.

“This cash injection of more than $1.3 billion will give councils vital support to assist with the combined impacts of drought, bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Councils will be able to access funding through LRCI Phase Three from 1 January 2022, with Phase 3 projects to be completed by 30 June 2023.