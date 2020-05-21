A FUNDING BOOST ANNOUNCED FOR LACHLAN HACC

Lachlan Shire Home and Community Care (HACC) has received funding boost help the organisation deal with the Coronavirus crisis.

The funding is a one off ‘emergency support for COVID-19’ grant through the Department of Health.

It will aim to increase the program’s capacity to continue to operate and increase its food delivery service to clients across the Lachlan Shire.The provision of good nutrition and regular meals supports the health and wellbeing of HACC clients. It helps to maintain their independence by allowing them to stay in their own homes and communities.

“The current public health situation has seen a large increase in clients accessing food services though the program and staff have done a fantastic job in managing this increase as they continue to provide this essential service,” a statement, released on Thursday, 30 April from Lachlan Shire Council explained.

“With this additional grant funding, HACC intends to continue to provide Meals on Wheels, frozen meals and alternate meal deliveries to clients throughout the Shire.

“HACC would like to thank their dedicated staff and volunteers across Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Tottenham for the roles they have played in helping the program meet client needs at this time.

“Individuals are able to access the program on a needs basis, which may mean either short or longer term engagement. Eligibility for the program is based on needs and age,” the statement concluded.

If you are having trouble with everyday tasks and feel a little support could improve your general health and wellbeing then please contact the program on 6895 4320.

By Melissa Blewitt.