A FUN DAY OUT AT 2023 TULLI RACES

Feel like a fun day out? Then Tulli Races is only days away.

The Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club committee has been busy behind the scenes preparing for our annual Tulli Race Meet on Saturday, 25 March 2023. They are well on their way to what will be another fantastic day of horse racing fun.

“We take great care when planning to ensure the safety and entertainment of everyone involved,” a Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club committee spokesperson said.

“This year we have paid particular attention to ensure our Race Day is fun for all ages and a family friendly event.

“With a jumping castle, laser tag, face painting, children’s foot races, children’s fashion on the field and the ice cream van, all our younger race goers are set for an amazing day.

“Meanwhile the over 18s get to enjoy on-course betting, full bar, ‘Fashions on the Field’ Competition, ‘Golden Gumboot Foot Race’, BBQ, coffee van, live entertainment by Ben O’Kane and over $2,000 in prize money to win.

“Our six Race program with more than $27,000 prize money is a huge draw card for jockeys, trainers, and punters alike.

“We also have over $2,000 in prize money up for grabs in our ‘Fashions on the Field’ Competition and our ‘Golden Gumboot Foot Race’.

“Thank you to our major sponsors; Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot, O’Connors, Deano’s Diggers, Tyack Racing, Ron Tyack, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Lachlan Agencies, Pinnacle HPC, Richard Worner Transport, Riverina Livestock Agents and Wimmera Stock and Grain. It is thanks to the support of these businesses that our race meet is such a successful and popular event on the NSW racing calendar.”

There is camping available on site or at the nearby Tullibigeal Pioneer Park camping area. Please remember there is no ATM available at the race track or in town. Please have cash ready in preparation for a great race day.

Gates open at 12 noon, final drinks at 7.30pm. Please visit www.123TIX.com.au to purchase tickets. Entry $15 and under 16 are free.

Join the Committee and the community for a family fun day celebrating Country Racing at its best.

“Join us for Tulli Race Day our own Little Randwick in the West!” the spokesperson urged.

For further information please contact President: Craig Tyack on 0428 729 167 or Secretary Deb Hickson on 0428 336 287.