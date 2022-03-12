A FOND FAREWELL TO FATHER BRIAN

Sue Thomas, Doug Ridley, Father Brian Schmalkuche and Jan Lewis. Father Brian held his last service at All Saints Anglican Church in Condobolin on Saturday, 19 February. Image Credit: Jo Tyack.Sue Thomas, Doug Ridley, Father Brian Schmalkuche and Jan Lewis. Father Brian held his last service at All Saints Anglican Church in Condobolin on Saturday, 19 February. Image Credit: Jo Tyack.

Posted By: Hayley March 13, 2022

Father Brian Schmalkuche held his final service at the All Saints Anglican Church on Saturday, 19 February. He has been part of the congregation and community for the past eight years. However, his connection to the area goes back much further than that. His grandfather Carl and his father Leonard were the first people to grow wheat in the district. They planted 500 acres of wheat at Kiacatoo in 1934 with draught horses. While Father Brain has left the ministry, services will continue to be held at All Saints Anglican Church in Condobolin on Saturdays from 4pm.

 

Father Brian Schmalkuche with Georgia, Albie and Charlie Baxter. During his time in Condobolin he christened all three of the Baxter children. Image Credit: Jo Tyack.

Father Brian Schmalkuche delivers his final service in Condobolin. He will miss the congregation and the community. Image Credit: Jo Tyack.

