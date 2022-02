Lewis and Redenbach along with the Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club held a farewell event for Donna and Allan L’Estrange (ABOVE) at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 18 January. The couple are moving to Queensland to retire, and will be closer to family. The Condobolin community wishes Donna and Allan all the very best.

Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.