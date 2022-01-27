A FESTIVE AND FUN EVENT

On Sunday, 12 December, Condobolin Landcare hosted Christmas Markets and a Family Fun Day for the community to enjoy. There were 33 stalls in attendance, along with a jumping castle, Obstacool course, show rides, sausage sizzle, ice creams and of course a visit from Santa! Over 750 people came through the gates on the day! It was a wonderful way to celebrate another trying year. This event was made possible through funding from FRRR. Condobolin Landcare also thanks Rotary for their support. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.