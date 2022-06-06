A FAREWELL LUNCHEON FOR HOSPITAL STAFF

On Saturday, 21 May Christine Ridley held a farewell luncheon for Robyn Ries (12 Years service), Christine Ridley (20 Years service), Vicki Ridley (Seven Years service), Jill Slennett (47 Years service), and Willie Goolagong (30 Years Service). Between these employees they have a total of an amazing 116 years of working at Condobolin Hospital between them. Christine hopes they will all get together on a regular basis as they have become family and will miss each other dearly. ABOVE: Pippa Smith, Maggie Smith, Lindy Watt, Alyssa Crowe, Penny Wald, Sue Riley, James Towney, Wendy Sullivan, Jill Slennett, Emily Murphy, Adeline Ridley, Donna Davies, Vicki Ridley, Vicki Gilpin, Christine Ridley, Robyn Ries and Willie Goolagong. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.