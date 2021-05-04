A FANTASTIC EFFORT BY FOURS

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Southern Slopes District Womens Senior Fours goes to Condobolin Sports Club. Condobolin Sports won the District Senior Fours for their second consecutive year, Colleen Helyar, Judy Johnson, Pam Nicholl and Pauleen Dimos (S) defeated Lake Cargelligo’s Bev Fyfe, Karen Bartholomew, Sue Smart and Kerry Turner (S) in a very exciting and close final, 17-14. Condobolin Sports will now represent Southern Slopes District in the Regional Play-Offs at West Wyalong Womens Club to be held 12th and 13th May 2021.

The first round of the Club Championship Fours have been completed. Yvonne Johnson, Marg Dopper, Beryl Field and Pam Nicholl defeated Mel Rees, Zena Jones, Colleen Helyar and Judy Johnson 23-11.

Samantha Dawson, Cathy Thompson, Danielle Thompson and Wendy Ryan defeated Liz Goodsell, Janelle Taylor, Marilyn Seton and Felicity Saunders 28-7. Congratulations to the winners and the best of bowls to all players in their next round.

A game of Consistency Singles was played between Danielle Thompson and Samantha Dawson. Congratulations to Danielle winning 152-108, congratulations also to Samantha, as this is an excellent result for her first club singles event.

First round of the Club Major Singles Championship is dated, play on or before 15th May.

Judy Dodgson plays Danielle Thompson, Yvonne Johnson plays Mel Rees, Wendy Ryan plays Pam Nicholl, Zena Jones plays Samantha Dawson.

Two games received a bye into the second round, they are Cathy Thompson plays Pauleen Dimos and Marilyn Seton plays Judy Johnson. Second round has been dated play on or before 22nd May.

The final of the Major Single Championship needs to be completed by mid June, allowing the winner to enter the State 2021 Champion of Club Champion Singles, if the Club Champion so desires.

Social bowls on Thursday 15th April, nine ladies were in attendance. Pam Nicholl and Beryl Field defeated Judy Dodgson and Judy Johnson 17-11. In the other game, Pauleen Dimos lead for both teams. Pauleen, Liz Goodsell and Marg Dopper defeated Pauleen, Colleen Helyar and Yvonne Johnson 16-10. Yard Stick to Pam Nicholl and two yard sticks to Beryl Field. Our first Gala Day will be held at Temora Exies on Wednesday 5th May, the invitation is on our notice board, if you are interested in going please write your name on invitation. Also the Shepparton Bowls Shop will be attending, if anyone requires any bowls supplies, contact details are on the invitation.

On the draw for Social Bowls Thursday 22nd April are Beryl Field and Pauleen Dimos.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe, HALF NIP.