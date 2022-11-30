A FANTASTIC CONDO CONNECT FOR SUCCESS EVENT

The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Condo Connect for Success – Small Business Month event was held at the Imperial Hotel on Thursday, 10 November. It has been described as a “fabulous social evening of networking, nibbles and well earned knock off drinks,” on the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page. The post went on to say: “Thank you to the team at the Imperial Hotel Condobolin for hosting. “How lovely is their verandah? “!t was such a lovely space for a get together. “Shout out to Kathy at Condobolin Swimming Pool for arranging the yummy nibblies for us, and to No Moo 4 U Central NSW for dishing up the desserts. “And of course huge shout out to the lovely Emily from EJS Business Services for all her efforts to arrange the evening, our business leader and mentor. “Thank you to our guests for coming and making it a fabulous evening for all. We hope to do more social events like this in the new year!”