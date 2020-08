The art of training sheep dogs was proven to be alive and well in Condobolin, with local sheep dog trials boasting a strong turnout of competitors and spectators at the campdraft grounds.

Weather conditions were ideal for the event held on Saturday, 18 July.

Twenty one handlers and 35 dogs vied for the top spot. Oscar Crouch generously donated the sheep for the day. John Parrington and Rowen Matchit from Trunkey Creek had the difficult job of judging the event.

By Melissa Blewitt.