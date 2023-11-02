A DETERMINED EFFORT

Condobolin Boomerangs 2023

Condobolin Boomerangs went into the 2023 Quenbeyan/Kanberra connections Knock Out as favourites after winning last year’s event.

There was some expectation around them, and they manage to make the semi’s this year one win away from the Grand finale.

Going down to a determined South Coast Serpents who were out to make amends after last year. Although the final score was six all.

They lost due to the KO rules being first try scorer to be awarded the win on completion of the game.

The Boomerangs defensive effort was outstanding and at times repelled raid after raid. They came home strong in attack but could not find that final nail to place in the coffin, with time being the Boomerangs enemy.

It was a great determined effort from the team, the supporters really got behind them as well which created an atmosphere and lifted the team.

The side was in Memorial of William Goolagong, who passed away in 2022. We would like to thank the Coe/Goolagong family for allowing us to represent him and his family.

Again, we would like to thank our sponsors for coming on board. With out them it’s not possible to attend these event’s and compete. We look forward to 2024 and building on what we have now established.

Our sponsors are Imperial Hotel Vella Group, Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, NSWALAC, Brayden Davies personal training, OZ Ark, Condobolin RSL, KARI and Galari creations (Belinda Coe) for her amazing artwork.

Contributed by Otis Williams.