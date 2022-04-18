A DELIGHTFUL COMMUNITY MULTICULTURAL MORNING TEA

A community Multicultural morning tea was held at the Condobolin Youth Centre on Monday, 14 March.

It was open to all multicultural members of the Condobolin community to meet one an another in a casual and relaxing environment.

Six multicultural community members attended the morning tea, four staff from Central West Family Support Group and two staff from Western Plains Regional Development (WPRD).

“The event was an opportunity for multicultural community members who are not currently working to network and engage with each other,” WPRD Executive Officer Jess Loftus explained.

The morning tea was part of the Community Builders Project, run by Western Plains Regional Development and funded through Central West Family Support Group.

Catering was provided by Jess Loftus and Terri Vane-Tempest of WPRD.

The next event, which will be an afternoon tea, will be held in May 2022.