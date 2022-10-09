A DAY FOR KITES

On Friday 23rd September, Ivanhoe Central School students celebrated Kite Day by creating and flying their own kites.

Students planned out their kite designs and got to work measuring and cutting their shapes.

Some got creative with their kite shape and design but most stayed in the general triangle shape for their kites.

Luckily it was a windy day outside, which made for a fun day of kite flying.

Source and Image Credits: Ivanhoe Central School’s Facebook Page.