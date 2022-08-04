A CRACKING DAY AT CONDOBOLIN CROQUET

Croquet

Results 17 July:

12 players in today’s draw.

Sue and Dawn had a win over Fay and Jan 7-3.

Margo and Shirley too strong for Kay and Laurel 7-2.

Elizabeth and Liz also had a good win against Marilyn and Betsy 7-2.

Margo and Elizabeth 7 to Liz and Laurel 4.

Betsy and Dawn scored well taking the win from Shirley and Sue 7-2.

Kay and Fay had a tight game with Marilyn and Jan winning the match 7-6.

Liz and Betsy too strong on the day taking the game from Dawn and Laurel 7-1.

Betsy and Margo too strong taking the match 7-3 from Elizabeth and Shirley.

Results 24 July

A beautiful sunny morning welcomed us today, with 12 players taking to the green.

Kay and Geoffrey had a close match against Laurel and Sue taking the match 7-5.

Genene and Shirley played well taking the win from Margo and Liz 7-3.

Fay and Wendy had a close match up against Dawn and Betsy but held on to take the match 7-5.

Margo and Laurel too strong having a good with from Liz and Shirley 7-3.

Sue and Dawn playing Kay and Fay had a tight close match 7-5.

Margo and Shirley won against Betsy and Genene 7-5.

Our welcome mat is still out to anyone who would like to try croquet. We play Wednesdays and Sundays at 10am.

See you on the green next week.

Blue Hoop.