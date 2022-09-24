A CONVERSATION CAN CHANGE A LIFE

Condobolin Public School Year Five students crafted a range of responses to what happens when your mate says they are not okay, prior to R U OK? Day on Thursday, 8 September.

They did this as they know a conversation could change a life.

R U OK? Day, is a National Day of Action and a reminder that every day is a day to check in with your friends, family and colleagues.

This year, R U OK? are championing the message; ‘Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed’, to remind Australians they already have what it takes to support the people in their world who might be struggling.

You don’t need to be an expert to have an R U OK? conversation. Listening and giving someone your time might be just what they need to help them through.

‘Ask R U OK? No qualifications needed’ comes in response to research which found four in ten Australians feel asking someone, ‘are you OK?’ is a conversation better had with an expert, according to an R U OK? media statement.

R U OK? continues to grow from strength to strength and empowers those who are well and able to lend genuine support to their loved ones through the free and simple act of asking, ‘are you OK?’.

“Everyone experiences life’s ups and downs and in recent times there has been a lot to cope with, natural disasters, the pandemic, world conflicts and cost of living increases have added additional pressure and emotional strain for many, and that’s not confined to one day,” the R U OK? statement went on to say.

Australians need to know that you don’t need to be an expert to have an R U OK? conversation.

“This is confirmed by research which found that when genuine R U OK? conversations are happening, more than 80 per cent of people say they are making a difference,” the R U OK? media statement said.

“The work of health professionals is vital, and their value cannot be underestimated, however by having regular, meaningful conversations, we can help the people we care about feel supported before they are in crisis.”