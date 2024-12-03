A continuation of studies

Even though Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams are over, the Condobolin High School (CHS) Year 12 (2024) students have continued their studies, undertaking RSA, RCG and Food Hygiene with TAFE NSW. “A massive thank you to TAFE NSW for providing the course for our school leavers and the community,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.