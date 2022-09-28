A COMMITTEE FOR CONDO 750

A last chance AGM was held for the Condo 750 event on Tuesday 13th September with very promising results.

The Condo 750 committee bared a long list of roles to be filled in order for the event to return bigger and better post-COVID, and are glad to say the willing support thus far is really encouraging.

Newly elected committee members include President – Bruce Patton, Vice-President – James Patton, Event Secretary – Amy Smith and Assistant Secretary – Naomi Worland with ongoing support from the likes of Kelle Mooney, Bruce Broad, Geoff Smith and Annmarie Seaton among many others in various roles.

The success of the AGM has allowed a tentative date to be set on the 1st-2nd of April 2023, which is yet to be finalised although is showing good signs.

Despite the great support at the AGM, as the event nears over coming months, there are plenty of additional volunteers needed to run an event like this. Events that support the community need the support of community. To follow the progress of the Condo 750 or to find out how you can help, like our Facebook page – Condo 750 – or send us an email at condo750@outlook.com.au to get in touch. Our next general meeting will be held at the Railway Hotel at 7pm Tuesday, 27 September.

