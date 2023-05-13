A COLLABORATIVE APPROACH TO BETTER HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE NEEDED

Health is a priority for the Central NSW Joint Organisation (CNSWJO).

Central NSW Joint Organisation represents eleven Local Government Areas from Lithgow to Lake Cargelligo, covering a 411 kilometres by 107 kilometres spanned area of regional and rural communities.

The Board is made up of the eleven Mayors of its member Councils, which includes Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM.

At its recent Board meeting Mr Richard Colbran CEO of the Rural Doctors Network presented, and subsequently a subcommittee of Mayors has begun the more detailed work of seeking better health outcomes for our communities.

Through a collaborative approach the Central NSW Joint Organisation and Rural Doctors Network are currently developing a Memorandum of Understanding to identify and test mechanisms for local government and community engagement and capability in locally based health service and workforce solutions.

‘’We are looking forward to working with all our key stakeholders to ensure we have engagement from all sectors to build stronger and better-informed networks for challenging situations like when a long serving doctor retires or leaves town,” Councillor Medcalf explained.

This region is a strong supporter of the “growing our own” health workforce. For example, the JO contributes to scholarships for Charles Sturt University for student doctors and is developing policy collaboratively with the university in support of bringing graduates back to the bush.

“Local government is at the front line of regional communities. It plays a huge part in the health and social care within its community,” Councillor Beatty, Chair of Central NSW Joint Organisation, stated.

“Local Government is willing to be part of the solution but needs support from State and Federal Governments to optimise our investment. That’s why we are delighted to be working with RDN with its social and community focus. Health is so much more than hospitals,” Councillor Phyllis Miller, Mayor of Forbes and Chair of the Central NSW Health Subcommittee added.

The CNSWJO welcomes a collaborative approach to better health and social care for their communities.

“Mental health issues are worse in regional Australia, and this is exacerbated by Covid, drought and natural disasters. We need to ensure our most vulnerable community members are being cared for. I worry for so many of our community members and their carers who dare not risk getting Covid and how their lives have completely changed,” said Mayor of Lithgow, Cr Statham, said.

“Support for the Charles Sturt University is essential. We have seen the results of this approach at James Cook in Queensland, and we need to work with all levels of government to get similar results here in Central NSW,” Councillor Ken Keith, Mayor of Parkes, advised.

The Central NSW Joint Organisation looks forward to working as a cohesive group on better health and social care. It is one the regions agreed top priorities, and the group will continue to advocate co-operatively to benefit the communities of Central NSW.