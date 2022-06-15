A CLOSE CONTEST

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Forbes Club sent five teams over on Sunday 5th Junefor the final round of the practice pennants comp.

Condo won two out of the five games and the visitors won the big board one hundred and three points to ninety eight.

Andrew Brasnett, Dan Seton, Steve Taylor and Garry Keen won twenty three to sixteen. Pete Brasnett, Michael Waller, Michael Leal and Ray Burnes won twenty three to twenty. Laurie Thompson, Max Johnson, Adam Doyle and Uwe Kuhn were defeated twenty eight points to twenty two. Darren Seton, Trent Bendall, Trevor Thorpe and Frank Golyer were defeated twenty two to seventeen and Brayden Davis, Grant Davis, Al Barnes and Nick Moody were defeated seventeen points to thirteen. The standard of play was very even with all the losing teams in with a chance until the end.

The Club Open Singles competition is nearing the pointy end. Andrew Brasnett defeated Darren Seton twenty five to seventeen in a game that could have gone either way up until the eleventh end when Baldy pulled ahead and stayed there and Dan Seton had a fairly convincing win over Steve Brasnett twenty five points to fourteen. This sets up a final between Baldy and Dan.

There were no social bowls played due to the weather and pennants practice. Contributed.