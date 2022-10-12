A CHS GRADUATION CELEBRATION

Condobolin High School held their Graduation Celebration for Year 12 students on Wednesday, 21 September at the RSL Club. Chairpersons for the evening were 2023 School Captains Corey Herbert and Emma Buckland. Mrs Debbie Chambers presented Year 12 to begin the proceedings. Corey Herbert gave the Acknowledgement to Country, while Mr Ralph Martin delivered a Thanksgiving. Mrs Wendy Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, which was followed by a Toast to Parents made by Kinsley Wood. Ms Colleen Campbell gave the response on behalf of parents. Kiara Harris and Jarrod Farr articulated a Toast to the staff, while Matthew Brasnett made a toast to the Year Advisor. Braydon, Emily, Jarrod and Savannah Farr cut the graduation cake. Mrs Debbie Chambers followed this with her Year Advisor response. Sophie Jones and Mia Noll presented the Year 12 Gift on the night. Mr Matthew Heffernan finished the night’s proceedings with a vote of thanks. The Year 12 Class of 2022 included (in alphabetical order) Kaiden Atkinson, Matthew Brasnett, Jarwin Brandy, Lartreka Capewell, Amber Carr, Ezekial Coe, Taya Coe, Quanika Colliss, Leah Dargin, Tyreece Dargin, Derek Donaire, Braydon Farr, Emily Farr, Jarrod Farr, Savannah Farr, Ashley Folkers, Kiara Harris, Sophie Jones, Mia Noll, Billie O’Bryan, Tyler Perry, Mickaylah Sallows, Mark Whitla and Kinsley Wood. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.