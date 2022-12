Centre Life Church in Condobolin hosted a breakfast on Saturday, 26 November from 8.30am to 10.30am, to say thank you to the emergency flood crew/volunteers and to show some love to community members who have been evacuated from their homes. They also sold bacon and egg rolls for others in the community who wanted to help raise funds for flood recovery. The breakfast was held out the front of The Hall in Bathurst Street. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.