A BOOST FOR CONDOBOLIN TENNIS CLUB

The Condobolin Tennis Club has received a funding boost of $286,898 to restore six courts at the sporting facility.

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway visited Condobolin on Friday, 27 January to meet with members of the Condobolin Tennis Club and officially make the funding announcement.

He was joined by NSW Nationals Candidate for Barwon Annette Turner, Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory and Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM on the day.

Burcher has also received $100,000 funding to refurbish two tennis courts at the Burcher Recreation Ground.

Mr Farraway said that the funding provides a safe and enjoyable environment for the community to engage in tennis.

“It is pleasing to see that Round 5 of the NSW Nationals’ signature grant program is continuing to make a big difference to the community of the Lachlan Shire with two grants injecting money into the community sporting facilities,” he stated.

“These important projects will restore the much-needed tennis facilities in both Condobolin and Burcher and provides a safe and enjoyable environment for residents to engage in healthy and social sporting activities.

“The current tennis courts in Condobolin are in dire need of maintenance and restoration. With only two of the twelve courts usable, the community has been missing out on the benefits of physical and social sporting activity.

“The refurbishment will include the removal of old synthetic grass, upgrade of drainage, replacement of grass, fencing, and installation of new lighting that will allow for night tennis.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.

“Today we announce the first of another 530 projects that will make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home,” Mr Toole said.

“We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business, and the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW, from Byron Bay to Bega to Broken Hill.”

Round Five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund will support local community and sporting infrastructure projects, street beautification, public programs and events that display the best of local character and community spirit.

The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure in the regions.