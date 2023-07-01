A BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL ENTRY BY HAYLEY

The 2023 Lachlan Shire Local Waste 2 Art competition winners have been announced.

This year’s theme Year of Textiles and Fast Fashion captured everyone’s imagination, with some very creative artworks entered.

Hayley Egan won the Theme Waste Award, with her entry ‘Eternal Bouquet’. She also won the Open 2D category with the same entry.

Other winners were:

•Primary 2D – Anastasia Phillips – Lyla

•Primary 3D – Anastasia Phillips – Madison

•Primary Functional – Addison Crammond – The Aussie Hat

•High School 2D – Mischa Preuss – Flower

•High School 3D – Amelia Pearson, Rachel Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Justin McDonald – The Goat

•High School Functional – Damon Reardon – Homeless

•Community 2D – Mark Phillips – Palius Tinius

•Open 3D – Eryn Mullins – Setting Sail

•Open – Functional – Catherine Morgan – Fabric Bowl

The SIMS METAL – WASTE 2 ART competition represents a creative and innovative approach to the reduction and reuse of waste in Lachlan Shire Council. The competition challenges perceptions about ‘rubbish’ and celebrates the reuse and recycling of waste through arts and crafts.

The public exhibition will be held at the Condobolin Library during opening hours and will run from 16 June 2023 through until Friday, 23 June.

Winners will progress to the Regional Waste 2 Art competition which will be held in Blayney from 22 July 2023.

For further information please contact Council’s Environment, Tourism and Economic Development Department on 02 6895 1950.