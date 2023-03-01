A BIG THANK YOU

To the editor.

The Picnic Race Club Committee would like to thank the community, businesses and sponsors for their continued support and understanding in the cancellation of the races.

A decision, not made lightly, but so disappointing for us all.

We are very appreciative of the wonderful job the Shire did in cleaning up and preparing the track and surrounds for the day – it looked amazing – thank you.

To those who came over to the Calcutta on the Friday night, what a great night it was, highly entertaining, with some spirited bidding!

We look forward to a bigger and better race day next year.

The Race Club Committee.