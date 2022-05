Happy Birthday to Jim Davis who celebrated a very special milestone on Friday, 6 May. Mr Davis turned 90. He celebrated a few times with family and friends over his birthday weekend. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby. ABOVE: Jeanie Whitney ( Mr Davis’s niece), Jim Davis, Fred Vella, John Coceancic (Mr Davis’s nephew) and Allan Geeves were all part of the festive occasion of celebrating Mr Davis’s 90th birthday. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.