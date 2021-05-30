On Saturday the 8th May members on Lodge Condobolin gathered at the Railway Hotel for a luncheon to present Right Worshipful Brother Mick Press, 89, and Worshipful Brother Hugh Crerar, 96, with a Certificate marking their 70 years of service to Lodge Condobolin.

Brother Andrew Earney, who is taking the Chair of Lodge this year, presented the certificates and read a letter from the Grand Master. Right Worshipful Brother Mick Press noted “It has been an honour to serve with the members of Lodge Condobolin.” He thanked them for the acknowledgment and noted he had enjoyed his time with Lodge.

Worship Brother Hugh Crerar reminisced on his time with Lodge and thanked the members for their recognition.