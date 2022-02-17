Shedding MEAT SHEEP?

Come along to the …

CONDOBOLIN FIELD DAY

FRIDAY 4th March 2022

9 am until 1pm (Lunch provided)

‘Banar’ 6887 Lake Cargelligo Rd, Condobolin RSVP to Hamish, Malor Wicus

Come and see some shedding meat sheep and discuss the key attributes needed in meat sheep to increase your business’s bottom line. Connect with local meat sheep producers and hear about their success with increased fertility, high yielding carcass, and feed conversion.

Hamish Wald: 0438 957 628

Mal Brady: 0428 500 027

Wicus Cronje: 0475 892 862