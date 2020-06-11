$60,000 FOR LOCAL FESTIVAL

The Condobolin and District Landcare Management Committee have secured $60,000 to host a Recovery Festival as part of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal’s (FRRR) Tackling Tough Times Together (TTTT) program.

The TTTT grant program helps communities access the resources they need to support one another through the ongoing effects of the drought.

This program is designed to provide flexible funding to support community-based activities that both help to relieve current stressors and symptoms, and most importantly, build capacity and resilience for the future.

According to the Condobolin and District Landcare Management Committee submission, the project will help by “Strengthening local communities by providing a platform to drive economic growth, social cohesion and cultural identity through delivery of a free Festival at Condobolin.”

Lachlan Shire Council has congratulated Condobolin and District Landcare Management Committee on their successful funding application.

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton says these communities haven’t been forgotten and FRRR is here to help them get through these dry times.

“We know that large parts of the country are still in drought, and coupled with the impacts of COVID-19, and for many the bushfires too, this is a particularly challenging time. Keeping money flowing into rural areas is a priority for FRRR, so that these communities can continue to work at building capacity and long-term resilience,” she explained.

TTTT Program Coordinator, Deanne Cavalier, advised that Tackling Tough Times Together grants support projects that aim to reduce social isolation, develop leadership and skills training, social and educational participation, stimulate economic activity and build the capacity of local not-for-profit organisations.

“This round of TTTT saw the most applications since the program’s 2018 national expansion. It’s clear that these communities still need help to access the resources they need to support one another through the ongoing effects of the drought,” she stated.

“It’s vital to be flexible and support local recovery efforts in a way that meets the needs of each community now, and into the medium to long-term.

That’s why we are open to project variations and supporting organisations pivoting and thinking laterally when it comes to their projects and how grant funds are used during COVID-19 restrictions.”

By Melissa Blewitt.