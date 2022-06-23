$530 RAISED FOR FOUNDATION

The Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre raised $530 at their Neurofibromatosis (NF2) Awareness Morning Tea. NF2 is a genetic disorder that causes tumours to grow on nerves, including the brain and spine. It is progressive, unpredictable, and currently there is no cure. Every day, children and adults are forced to fight a foe they can sometimes neither see, hear or even feel. They face a lifetime of uncertainty and anxiety; forced to fight tumours that can cause blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning difficulties and cancer. Samuel (Sammy) Ritchie, who attends the Centre, was diagnosed with NF2, earlier this year. All funds raised from the Morning Tea went to the Children’s Tumour Foundation Australia. “Thank you to everyone who supported our NF awareness morning tea,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read.