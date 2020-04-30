$5 million road funding secured

Lachlan Shire Council has secured $5 million funding for road improvement projects.

The grant is part of the NSW Government’s Fixing Country Roads program.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said he was delighted with this latest funding announcement.

“We are extremely happy to receive this extra funding to allow greater access and improve the safety of our local roads,” he stated.

The program is aimed at moving freight more efficiently on the state’s roads, supporting jobs and the economic growth of regional NSW by reducing the cost of transporting goods.

As costs come down, consumers benefit at the checkout of their local supermarket and exporters become more competitive.

The following Lachlan Shire projects have been funded:

•Bogan Way upgrade from Tullamore to Albert which includes 29 kilometres of widening, improvements and reseals. The project’s total cost estimate is $2,985,000. Government funding is $2,686,500 and Council will contribute $298,500.

•Palesthan Road upgrade, the extension of seal for 16.8 kilometres. The project’s total cost estimate is $1,553,000. Government funding is $1,397,700 and Council will contribute $155,300.

•Tullibigeal Road upgrade, the extension of seal for 10.2 kilometres. The project’s total cost estimate is $1,061,000. Government funding is $954,900 and Council will contribute $106,100.

By Melissa Blewitt.