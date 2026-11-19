$5.9 million internet upgrade connects western NSW communities

By Melissa Blewitt

Residents and businesses in the Cobar and Nyngan districts are among those benefiting from a $5.9 million broadband upgrade completed across Western NSW, providing improved internet access to hundreds of homes and businesses in surrounding rural areas.

The project, delivered through a partnership between the NSW Government and nbn, has connected an additional 900 homes and businesses to faster, more reliable internet, with improved coverage and fewer interruptions and dropouts.

Infrastructure works along the Narromine to Cobar corridor included the construction of two new towers and the installation of new fixed wireless equipment on three existing towers.

The improved network is benefiting communities surrounding Cobar, Nyngan, Narromine, Trangie and Warren, particularly properties that previously relied on satellite internet services.

The NSW Government contributed $5.3 million towards the project, with nbn responsible for delivery.

The upgrade extends fixed wireless coverage beyond existing nbn fibre connections in town centres, giving more rural households and businesses the option of accessing improved broadband services.

For farmers and businesses across the Cobar and Nyngan districts, reliable internet can make a significant difference to everyday operations, from checking weather conditions and managing farm records to accessing online services, communicating with customers and conducting business from home.

The benefits are already being experienced by Trangie farmer Mark Dugan, who said unreliable connections had previously made even routine tasks difficult.

Mr Dugan said frequent dropouts interrupted work at home, while poor connectivity across western NSW could leave businesses struggling to communicate and take advantage of opportunities.

He said the new fixed wireless service provided greater confidence that online tasks could be completed without losing connection.

The upgrade is also helping regional businesses operate more efficiently, with Narromine flight school Flying with Grace owner and chief flying instructor Grace Walker previously relying on her mobile phone hotspot to maintain internet access at her office.

Ms Walker said unreliable connectivity often forced her to take administrative work home after hours, affecting her work-life balance.

Since accessing fixed wireless, she said her work had become more efficient, allowing her to spend more time training students and growing her business.

Minister for Regional and Western NSW Tara Moriarty said reliable internet was essential for running businesses, managing farms, accessing services and studying from home.

She said the investment would help address connectivity challenges experienced by residents and businesses across western NSW.

The project forms part of a broader $76 million partnership between the NSW Government and nbn through the Regional Digital Connectivity Program, which aims to improve internet access for almost 12,000 homes and small businesses across more than 49 regional locations.

Further upgrades are planned for communities including Taralga, Binda, Goolgowi and Wilcannia, as well as areas surrounding Narrabri, with services expected to become available by the end of 2027.

Residents and businesses can check whether their property is eligible for an upgrade through www.nbn.com.au/checkregional.