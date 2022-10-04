5/6 VISIT THE BLUE MOUNTAINS

On Monday 12th September, Tullamore year 5/6 students departed on their 4 day excursion to the Blue Mountains.

Students left on Monday 12th September at 8:15am, visiting Orange Adventure Playground and Bathurst Park and Goldfields on the way, ending with pizza and a movie.

On day 2 the group was non-stop. They visited Scenic World, The Three Sisters, Leura Indoor Rock Climbing and the playground. After a long day, the students and teachers enjoyed dinner, ice cream and a game of Uno.

Day 3 was a day for new experiences, achieving goals and facing fears. Student enjoyed Tree Tops Ropes course, Time Zone and Katoomba Falls Night Walk. At the end the day, everyone enjoyed a Chinese dinner with ice cream for dessert.

On day 4, students enjoyed their final day with a drive around Mt Panorama followed by Laser Tag with McDonalds for lunch.

Students and staff were exhausted after their exciting trip.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.