$440,000 INVESTED INTO YOUTH PROGRAMS

More than $440,000 has been invested into two youth programs in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc (located in Condobolin) has received $287,863 for its Supported Parents Build Work Ready Youth Project; and Down the Track Youth Enterprises Limited (located in Lake Cargelligo) has secured $152,900 to implement Down the Track Environmental and Cultural Camps.

Both funding boosts have been provided under the NSW Government’s Our Region, Our Voice program.

Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc will work with the Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo High Schools to keep disengaged young people in school. The program has been successful in the past, breaking down barriers such as lack of uniforms and poor school experiences for parents.

The Down the Track Environmental and Cultural Camps project will involve young people in bush camps on an island in Lake Cargelligo. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the environment and cultural significance of the lake, as well as participate in monitoring and reporting activities led by scientific experts.

Chairperson of Lachlan and Western Regional Services Kathy Parnaby thanked the NSW Government for the support, saying that they were grateful for the funding on behalf of the community and it would really help local kids and families.

“This program will go towards breaking down some of the barriers that affect young rural people from completing their education, or getting into training and employment,” she explained.

“We are very pleased to be a part of this program and know from previous experience that it will have positive impacts on the lives of young people in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.”

Anne Coffey, Treasurer of Lachlan and Western Regional Services said, “It is great to see our government getting on with the job of supporting our youth and providing our local youngsters with the tools and resources they need to become the best version of themselves.”

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway announced that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government would provide the funding to two youth programs in the Lachlan Shire under the Our Region, Our Voice program, on Friday, 10 February.

He said he was pleased to see the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government putting forward programs that would support regional youth.

“I am thrilled to announce that $440,763 in funding under the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government’s Our Region, Our Voice program has been allocated to Down the Track’s Environmental and Cultural Camps project, as well as Lachlan and Western Regional Services’ Supported parents build work ready youth program,” Mr Farraway stated.

“Projects like these are improving local health and wellbeing, creating extracurricular activities and are enhancing our community connections.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the ‘Our Region, Our Voice’ program will improve the lives and wellbeing of young people across regional NSW.

“This is an investment in the next generation – an investment in projects and initiatives that matters to them and that will help regional youth reach their potential,” he revealed.

“This investment is a testament to the Liberals and Nationals’ ongoing commitment in ensuring regional youth are empowered to build their own future. I’m excited to see these very important programs and initiatives start rolling out.”

Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said nearly 2,000 young people were consulted to help determine the priorities for investment.

“This is an investment that has been shaped for youth, by youth and is based on findings from Regional Youth Insights – the largest regional youth research project ever commissioned by the NSW Government,” he advised.

“The Liberals and Nationals are committed to creating opportunities to support young people to live, work and achieve in regional NSW whether that’s through developing career pathways, improved health and wellbeing services, extracurricular activities or a newfound connection to culture and community.”