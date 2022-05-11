$4.25 MILLION FOR PRIORITY PROJECTS

Lachlan Shire Council has received a $4.25 million funding boost to make priority projects a reality.

The Federal Government will invest the money in priority projects for Lachlan Shire Council, supporting local jobs, businesses and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding was made possible under the third phase of the Australian Government’s $2.5 billion Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program.

Projects to be delivered by Lachlan Shire Council include $570,000 for a shire-wide LED streetlight replacement; $1,816,000 for road works in Officers Parade and Scott Street Condobolin; $250,000 for a new fit-out of the Visitor Information Centre; $320,000 to renovate the council administration building; $300,000 to upgrade the changerooms, install air conditioning and undertake landscape renewal works at the Willow Bend Sports Centre; $600,000 for stage three of the Gum Bend Lake shared path; $65,000 for the extension of the shared path along the Condobolin River Walk, from Lachlan River Bridge on Diggers Avenue to the Condobolin Tourism Precinct, via the Lachlan River; $50,000 to construct companion animal surrender cages at Lake Cargelligo; $90,000 for stage four of the Lake Cargelligo foreshore shared path, connecting Frog’s Hollow Reserve with the existing shared path network; $155,000 to upgrade access, lighting, safety and signage at the Tottenham Caravan Park; and $41,016 to replace the goal posts at the Tottenham Recreation Ground.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said this is great news for the community.

“Council is delighted with this announcement, which will see another 11 much-needed infrastructure projects rolled out across the shire,” he explained.

“Previous phases of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program have allowed us to deliver some terrific initiatives that are making a real difference to our communities.

“The LRCI program is fantastic for councils like ours and we recognise that the government’s support will go a long way in stimulating the local economy and creating jobs.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Liberal and Nationals Government for their continued support of the Lachlan Shire.”

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the funding provides the opportunity for Lachlan Shire Council to complete a number of key projects that will provide lasting benefits.

“With the challenges presented by COVID-19, bushfires, floods and the drought, the past couple of years have been tough for communities, businesses and local councils,” he stated.

“That’s why we have moved quickly to approve funding for these projects in the Lachlan Shire, paving the way for shovels to hit the dirt to make them a reality.

“This will provide a vital boost for communities in the Lachlan Shire, backing local jobs and economic growth while delivering important projects that will benefit residents for years to come.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said $1 billion in funding is flowing under the third phase of the LRCI program to local councils across Australia to improve their local road networks and deliver priority community infrastructure projects.

“This builds on the $1.5 billion already approved to deliver more than 6,100 projects nationwide under the first two phases of the program,” he advised.

“This program is having a significant impact across the country, with more than 2,000 projects already complete or under construction – delivering upgrades to local roads, bike paths, community halls, playgrounds, parks and sports facilities, as well as improved accessibility to public facilities.

“Phase 3 will build on this, delivering more jobs, more economic stimulus, and more of the local priority projects that communities need and deserve.”

Assistant Minister for Local Government Kevin Hogan said the program forms part of the Liberal and Nationals unwavering commitment to back local councils and their communities through COVID-19 and secure a stronger future out the other side of the pandemic.

“We want to deliver the best outcomes for locals under this program, which is why we have listened and acted on council feedback, providing a longer delivery window for local governments to pursue larger, more complex projects that may be a higher priority and have a bigger impact on the community,” he revealed.

“We also get councils to use local businesses and workforces to deliver these projects as much as possible, ensuring this stimulus flows directly into the hands of hard-working Aussies, their families, their businesses and their communities.

“I look forward to seeing more projects get underway and supporting jobs and communities at this critical time.”