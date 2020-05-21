$35,000 FOR CONDOBOLIN AERODROME

Lachlan Shire Council has received $35,000 to enhance the safety of the Condobolin Aerodrome.

The funding is part of the Federal Government’s Remote Airstrip Program, and will see an upgrade to sections of the Aerodrome perimeter fence to be kangaroo proof.

In March 2019, Lachlan Shire Council also received $19,281 for a fencing upgrade at the Lake Cargelligo aerodrome

“Air services are vital to rural and remote communities, and I’m thrilled that the Federal Government is backing five shire councils in my electorate to make sure our airstrips are up to scratch,” Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton explained.

“Airstrip upgrades will help these communities maintain their access to regional centres and essential goods and services.

“I’m looking forward to working with these communities to ensure we deliver the essential airstrip works they need.”

Other successful recipients include Bogan Shire Council ($156,259) to reseal bitumen apron, install lighting for emergency vehicles and aircraft, fence the runway area and install refuelling facilities at Nyngan Aerodrome; and $80,000 for Central Darling Shire Council to complete pavement resealing works and new line-marking at Tilpa Aerodrome.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said funding under the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program will enhance the safety and accessibility of aerodromes in remote areas and improve delivery of essential goods and services including health care.

“We are investing in the future of regional communities by delivering better and safer access for regional Australians needing to travel,” he stated.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Hogan said the upgrades, being funded across Australia, would make remote airstrips safer and more accessible in all conditions.

“Eligible projects can include upgrading runway surfaces, stormwater drainage, runway lighting and animal proof fencing,” he advised.

The Government is funding 45 projects with $9 million under Round 7 of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade program. Since 2013, $62 million has been approved for 297 remote airstrip projects across Australia.

In the 2018-19 Budget, the Government announced additional funding of $24 million in program rounds for the Remote Airstrip Upgrade program over four years from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

By Melissa Blewitt.