3-6 EXCURSION

Tottenham Central School has a very tired group of staff and students after a very big three days on excursion to Burrendong Sport & Rec.

Activities undertaken included kayaking, grass skiing, archery, slip and slide, low ropes course, mini olympics and initiative games. The trip also included an excursion to the Wellington Caves.

Also this excursion was heavily subsidised by the school and their P&C, and again in particular by the School’s great supporters, Robinson Grain Trading Co Pty Ltd.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook Page.