$3.5 MILLION IN UPGRADES UNDER ROADS TO HOME PROGRAM

Aboriginal communities at Condobolin will benefit from a $3.5 million in planned infrastructure upgrades to support social, economic and employment benefits for the area.

They will partner with the NSW Government through the Roads to Home Program.

Minister for Planning and Homes Anthony Roberts said the investment under the Roads to Home program will lay new foundations for advancement.

“This $3.5 million investment will see upgrades at two Aboriginal communities, Condobolin at Willow Bend where work is now underway, and Boona Road which is pending development application approvals,” he explained.

“Planned work includes repairs and upgrades to roads and guttering, stormwater drainage, asbestos removal and also improvements to streetlighting, electricity, sewerage and phone and internet connections.”

Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Community Liaison Officer Aimee Davis said the Land Council is managing the project in partnership with the Department of Planning and Environment which administers the Roads to Home program as part of the 2022-2023 NSW Liberal and Nationals Government Housing Package.

“Infrastructure improvements are really needed at Willow Bend and Boona Road so this work is welcome and will be a real boost for the communities,” Ms Davis said.

Coonamble-based Aboriginal-led company Castlereagh Hire is working on the project which is providing employment and training for seven Aboriginal workers, including TAFE certificates in civil works, concreting and asbestos removal.

Department of Planning and Environment Executive Director-Aboriginal Strategy and Outcomes Mark DeWeerd said the NSW Government has committed $141 million to upgrade 34 Aboriginal communities under Roads to Home. “As well as better infrastructure that supports better services, the program trains and employs Aboriginal people through partnerships with contractors, TAFE NSW and registered training organisations,” he advised.