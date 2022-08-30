3/4 TRAVEL TO GRIFFITH TO WATCH BARBAROI

On Wednesday 10th August, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School’s year 3/4 students had the privilege of travelling to Griffith to watch Barbaroi.

The description of the Barbaroi group from the Griffith Regional Theatre Website reads “Barbaroi is a blend of high octane contemporary circus and exciting physical theatre. It combines daring acrobatics, aerials and phenomenal circus acts set against a pumping soundtrack complimented by finely tuned lighting and special effects. The Barbaroi will leave audiences young and old holding their breath and on the edge of their seat. Welcome to the five star award winning cyberpunk circus showdown that is Barbaroi!”

The show went for an hour and was held at the Griffith Regional Theatre. All students and Staff enjoyed the show. Afterward, the students got to eat lunch and explore City Park.

Source Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School’s Facebook Page and griffithregionaltheatre.com.au/barbaroi