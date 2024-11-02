2024 Tottenham Gymkhana
Report contributed.
Tottenham, in the geographic centre of New South Wales, recently held its annual Horse Sports and Gymkhana.
In an event that draws participants from throughout the Central West of the state and unites the district, held over two days at the Tottenham Racecourse in fine weather, 163 horse and rider combinations on Saturday and over 110 riders on Sunday, vied for a coveted ribbon amongst fierce competition.
Events were held for all ages, including for those who don’t have horses. In a program too full to list here, participants were kept busy from sun-up on Saturday until late afternoon on Sunday.
Event secretary, Lynette Jarvis, said that the Gymkhana Committee fully acknowledges the contribution of our local volunteers and our many sponsors, plus the many helpers that turn up on the day. Without these people giving generously of their time, this event could not happen. It’s only a small committee but their enthusiasm and drive is amazing, a privilege to be part of. Competitors return as the parents of the next generation of riders, testament that we’re doing something right. Plans are well under way for 2025, with a determination to make it the best event yet.
Ode To Tottenham Gymkhana
At Tottenham’s heart, where the dust kicks high,
The Gymkhana calls beneath the wide Aussie sky.
From near and far, the crowds roll in,
To race, to ride, and to raise a grin.
The yabbies scuttle in a frenzied race,
While laughter echoes ‘round the place.
Drag queens dazzle in a grand affair,
Adding flair to the outback air.
Cattle low in the ranch sorting pen,
Fresh and ready to go again.
Motorbikes roar in a fragile derby,
Dust trails rising, wild and curvy.
Horses prance with equine grace,
Every discipline finds its place.
From barrel races to the stockman’s ride,
Bushland spirit, Australia’s pride.
A community strong, no stone unturned,
The spirit of Tottenham brightly burned.
The Gymkhana reigns, event of the year,
Where the bush comes alive with joy and cheer
Georgina Beattie, 2024
Tottenham Gymkhana 2024 Results Quick Overview
Saturday’s Gymkhana Riders: 163, with 44 in the 35 & over category. Sunday’s Arena Sorting: 110 riders
Travelled from: Albert, Cobar, Condobolin, Coonamble, Cumbandry, Dubbo, Eumungerie, Evans Plains, Forbes, Gin Gin, Girilambone, Gulgong, Maryvale, Mogriguy, Molong, Narromine, Nevertire, Nyngan, Orange, Peak Hill, Portland, Tallawang, Tarana, Tenterfield, Tooraweenah, Tottenham, Trangie, Tullamore, Warren, Werris Creek and Wongarbon.
Saturday’s Age Division High Point Scores
LED: Equal First: Cody Roberts, Everly Gavin (10)
U8: Olivia Beattie (23)
8 & U10: Equal First: Ella Kilmartin, Ted Whiteley (17)
10 & U12: Emily Simmons (21)
12 & U14: Maebelle Clarke (27)
14 & U16: Peyton Callaghan (18)
16 & U18: Chloe Long (16)
18 & U35: Jessica Bonello (19)
35+: Andrew Long (12)
Saturday’s Overall High Points
Luna Farm Australian Stockhorses U10: Olivia Beattie
Anne Semler Memorial, for riders 10 & over: Maebelle Clarke
Bomack Pastoral Company High Point Adult: Jessica Bonello
Moogenilla Showjumping
TopScore 50cm U12: Maebelle Clarke
TopScore 50cm 12 & over: Jodie Bembrick
TopScore 75cm Open: Sophia Rose:
2up Quarter Horse Team Barrel
1st: Andrew Gill, Andrew Long (64.54)
2nd: Chloe Fanning, Emma Austin (66.24)
3rd: Caren Clarke, Maybelle Clarke (66.40)
Dick’s Taxi Whipcracking
U13: Violet Mitchell
13-17: Kayla Anderson
TTT Stockman’s Flutter:
1st Peyton Callaghan
Dan Guthrie Contracting Solo Sorting
YOUTH- Dan Guthrie Contracting
PLACE RIDER TIME No. Penned
1st Maddy Nash 00:28.60 5
2nd Bella Riley 00:28.87 5
3rd Bella Riley 00:51.59 5
OPEN- Dan Guthrie Contracting
PLACE RIDER TIME No. Penned
1st Georgie Beattie 00:18.00 5
2nd Mel Justine 00:31.28 5
3rd Brett Fitzgerald 00:40.56 5
Western Rivers Veterinary Group Award
Nathan Wilson
Lenny’s Lucky Dip: Bianca Muscat
Liberty Rural Fuel Voucher Lucky Draw
Maddison Pracey-Holmes
The Bush Bookkeeper Dog Show
Best Dressed: Buster and Rudy
Waggiest Tail: Coco and Katie
Best Trick: Midgee and Ella
Flat Chat Short Dogs Race: Conor & Emi
Flat Chat Tall Dogs Race: Ike
Tottenham Rural Trading Teams Challenge
The Three Terrors: Evie Greig, Drew Medcalf, Max Fishpool (44.46)
Arena Sorting Results (Sunday)
YOUTH- WILSON’S TRANSPORT
PLACE TEAM NAME RIDERS TIME No. Penned
1st RATS Ally, Toby, Ruby 01:31.10 10
2nd Willy, Gilly and Silly Eadie, Fraser, Soph 01:40.27 10
3rd Rats Toby, Ally, Ruby 02:00.00 6
FAMILY- 2C PHOTOGRAPHY
PLACE TEAM NAME RIDERS TIME No. Penned
1st James Dougie Carter Jack 2:00.00 9
2nd Mixed up Steve, Anna, Arlie 2:00.0 8
3rd Whites fam Luke Audrey Abby 2:00.00 7
OPEN- LOU’S LEATHER
PLACE TEAM NAME RIDERS TIME No PENNED
1st Get Kraken Lou Jess Chloe 1:20.75 10
2nd Get Kraken Lou Jess Chloe 1:22.09 10
3rd One non James Luke Dougie Cindy 1:24.29 10
SCOTT MILLS – ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS
Youth Team Encouragement: Wild Ones- Maddison, Ruby, Tilly
Youth Horsemanship: Mackenzie Martin
Gymkhana Raffle Winners
1. $200 Open Order at any Gymkhana Sponsor: Heather Jones.
2. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Geoff Chase.
3. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Jenine Turner.
4. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Beattie Family.
5. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Ian McFayden.
6 Yeti water bottle and Hat: Sally Carter
7. Yeti Stubby Holder and Hat: Tara Stewart.
8. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Bess Brown.
9. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Margaret Burt.
10. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Rachel Harding.
11. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Bess Brown.
12. Dinner for Two at Rabbit Trap, Albert: Pat Blattman.
13. Defrosting Tray: Deidre Adam.
14. Kids T Shirt by Kristy Simpson: Zalia Schumann.
15. Kitchen Handy Crafts: Joy Dorrington.
16. Kids Toy: Phoebie Nicholson.
17. Kids Toy: Rob Andrews.
18. Kids Toy: Nerida Corbett.
19. Kids Toy: Tara Stewart.
Images Contributed. Taken by SLR Photography: https://slrphotos.picfair.com
