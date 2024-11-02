2024 Tottenham Gymkhana

Tottenham, in the geographic centre of New South Wales, recently held its annual Horse Sports and Gymkhana.

In an event that draws participants from throughout the Central West of the state and unites the district, held over two days at the Tottenham Racecourse in fine weather, 163 horse and rider combinations on Saturday and over 110 riders on Sunday, vied for a coveted ribbon amongst fierce competition.

Events were held for all ages, including for those who don’t have horses. In a program too full to list here, participants were kept busy from sun-up on Saturday until late afternoon on Sunday.

Event secretary, Lynette Jarvis, said that the Gymkhana Committee fully acknowledges the contribution of our local volunteers and our many sponsors, plus the many helpers that turn up on the day. Without these people giving generously of their time, this event could not happen. It’s only a small committee but their enthusiasm and drive is amazing, a privilege to be part of. Competitors return as the parents of the next generation of riders, testament that we’re doing something right. Plans are well under way for 2025, with a determination to make it the best event yet.

Ode To Tottenham Gymkhana

At Tottenham’s heart, where the dust kicks high,

The Gymkhana calls beneath the wide Aussie sky.

From near and far, the crowds roll in,

To race, to ride, and to raise a grin.

The yabbies scuttle in a frenzied race,

While laughter echoes ‘round the place.

Drag queens dazzle in a grand affair,

Adding flair to the outback air.

Cattle low in the ranch sorting pen,

Fresh and ready to go again.

Motorbikes roar in a fragile derby,

Dust trails rising, wild and curvy.

Horses prance with equine grace,

Every discipline finds its place.

From barrel races to the stockman’s ride,

Bushland spirit, Australia’s pride.

A community strong, no stone unturned,

The spirit of Tottenham brightly burned.

The Gymkhana reigns, event of the year,

Where the bush comes alive with joy and cheer

Georgina Beattie, 2024

Tottenham Gymkhana 2024 Results Quick Overview

Saturday’s Gymkhana Riders: 163, with 44 in the 35 & over category. Sunday’s Arena Sorting: 110 riders

Travelled from: Albert, Cobar, Condobolin, Coonamble, Cumbandry, Dubbo, Eumungerie, Evans Plains, Forbes, Gin Gin, Girilambone, Gulgong, Maryvale, Mogriguy, Molong, Narromine, Nevertire, Nyngan, Orange, Peak Hill, Portland, Tallawang, Tarana, Tenterfield, Tooraweenah, Tottenham, Trangie, Tullamore, Warren, Werris Creek and Wongarbon.

Saturday’s Age Division High Point Scores

LED: Equal First: Cody Roberts, Everly Gavin (10)

U8: Olivia Beattie (23)

8 & U10: Equal First: Ella Kilmartin, Ted Whiteley (17)

10 & U12: Emily Simmons (21)

12 & U14: Maebelle Clarke (27)

14 & U16: Peyton Callaghan (18)

16 & U18: Chloe Long (16)

18 & U35: Jessica Bonello (19)

35+: Andrew Long (12)

Saturday’s Overall High Points

Luna Farm Australian Stockhorses U10: Olivia Beattie

Anne Semler Memorial, for riders 10 & over: Maebelle Clarke

Bomack Pastoral Company High Point Adult: Jessica Bonello

Moogenilla Showjumping

TopScore 50cm U12: Maebelle Clarke

TopScore 50cm 12 & over: Jodie Bembrick

TopScore 75cm Open: Sophia Rose:

2up Quarter Horse Team Barrel

1st: Andrew Gill, Andrew Long (64.54)

2nd: Chloe Fanning, Emma Austin (66.24)

3rd: Caren Clarke, Maybelle Clarke (66.40)

Dick’s Taxi Whipcracking

U13: Violet Mitchell

13-17: Kayla Anderson

TTT Stockman’s Flutter:

1st Peyton Callaghan

Dan Guthrie Contracting Solo Sorting

YOUTH- Dan Guthrie Contracting

PLACE RIDER TIME No. Penned

1st Maddy Nash 00:28.60 5

2nd Bella Riley 00:28.87 5

3rd Bella Riley 00:51.59 5

OPEN- Dan Guthrie Contracting

PLACE RIDER TIME No. Penned

1st Georgie Beattie 00:18.00 5

2nd Mel Justine 00:31.28 5

3rd Brett Fitzgerald 00:40.56 5

Western Rivers Veterinary Group Award

Nathan Wilson

Lenny’s Lucky Dip: Bianca Muscat

Liberty Rural Fuel Voucher Lucky Draw

Maddison Pracey-Holmes

The Bush Bookkeeper Dog Show

Best Dressed: Buster and Rudy

Waggiest Tail: Coco and Katie

Best Trick: Midgee and Ella

Flat Chat Short Dogs Race: Conor & Emi

Flat Chat Tall Dogs Race: Ike

Tottenham Rural Trading Teams Challenge

The Three Terrors: Evie Greig, Drew Medcalf, Max Fishpool (44.46)

Arena Sorting Results (Sunday)

YOUTH- WILSON’S TRANSPORT

PLACE TEAM NAME RIDERS TIME No. Penned

1st RATS Ally, Toby, Ruby 01:31.10 10

2nd Willy, Gilly and Silly Eadie, Fraser, Soph 01:40.27 10

3rd Rats Toby, Ally, Ruby 02:00.00 6

FAMILY- 2C PHOTOGRAPHY

PLACE TEAM NAME RIDERS TIME No. Penned

1st James Dougie Carter Jack 2:00.00 9

2nd Mixed up Steve, Anna, Arlie 2:00.0 8

3rd Whites fam Luke Audrey Abby 2:00.00 7

OPEN- LOU’S LEATHER

PLACE TEAM NAME RIDERS TIME No PENNED

1st Get Kraken Lou Jess Chloe 1:20.75 10

2nd Get Kraken Lou Jess Chloe 1:22.09 10

3rd One non James Luke Dougie Cindy 1:24.29 10

SCOTT MILLS – ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS

Youth Team Encouragement: Wild Ones- Maddison, Ruby, Tilly

Youth Horsemanship: Mackenzie Martin

Gymkhana Raffle Winners

1. $200 Open Order at any Gymkhana Sponsor: Heather Jones.

2. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Geoff Chase.

3. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Jenine Turner.

4. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Beattie Family.

5. $100 Liberty Fuel Voucher: Ian McFayden.

6 Yeti water bottle and Hat: Sally Carter

7. Yeti Stubby Holder and Hat: Tara Stewart.

8. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Bess Brown.

9. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Margaret Burt.

10. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Rachel Harding.

11. $50 Foodworks Gift Voucher: Bess Brown.

12. Dinner for Two at Rabbit Trap, Albert: Pat Blattman.

13. Defrosting Tray: Deidre Adam.

14. Kids T Shirt by Kristy Simpson: Zalia Schumann.

15. Kitchen Handy Crafts: Joy Dorrington.

16. Kids Toy: Phoebie Nicholson.

17. Kids Toy: Rob Andrews.

18. Kids Toy: Nerida Corbett.

19. Kids Toy: Tara Stewart.

