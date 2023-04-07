2023 TULLIBIGEAL PICNIC RACES

Tullibigeal Picnic Race Day was once again a fantastic success!

Racegoers were treated to a wonderful day of great racing and nice weather for our annual Tullibigeal Picnic Races.

Our grounds and Racetrack were in perfect condition, and we had lots of activities for the younger Race Goers to ensure it was a day full of family fun. Club President, Craig Tyack, said the Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club Committee were thrilled with the success of the race meeting.

“The atmosphere walking around the racecourse was really buzzing and everyone seemed to have a wonderful day. On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank all those in attendance, thanks to the jockeys, trainers and horse owners who travel and a special mention to the sponsors of the Tullibigeal Picnic Races. Without the generosity of our sponsors, we would not be able to provide such a successful race day.” Mr Tyack said.

Congratulations to our winners;

Race 1 – 1:45PM PINNACLE HPC ACCOUNTANTS & ELDERS CLASS B HANDICAP (975 METRES) Winner: She’s Super. Trainer Michael Mulholland, Jockey Ricky Blewitt.

Race 2 – 2:20PM WIMMERA STOCK & GRAIN AND RIVERINA LIVESTOCK AGENCIES, HARRY WORNER MEMORIAL PICNIC SPRINT (975 METRES) Winner: Everyone. Trainer Connie Greig, Jockey Sally Faulks.

Race 3 – 3:00PM W.W VETERINARY HOSPITAL, LACHLAN AGENCIES & OILSPLUS MAIDEN PLATE (1200 METRES) Winner: Sham (NZ), Trainer Debbie Prest, Jockey Ricky Blewittt.

Race 4 – 3:40PM PIONEER WATER TANKS & DUNCAN CONSTRUCT CLASS 2 TROPHY HCP (1200 METRES) Winner: Jesta Diva. Trainer Kylie Kennedy, Jockey Tamsin Gough.

Race 5 – 4:30PM DUNK INSURANCE, FRAMPTON FLAT FEEDLOT & O’CONNORS TULLIBIGEAL PICNIC CUP (1600 METRES) Winner: Broo Boss. Trainer Peter Kirby, Jockey Tasmin Gough.

Race 6 – 5:10PM C TYACK SHED & KMWL, RON TYACK MEMORIAL CLASS 1 TROPHY HCP (1600 METRES) Winner: Hot Press. Trainer Connie Greig, Jockey Sally Faulks.

The Newham and Sons Golden Gumboot Footrace Competition had many racers with the winners having to make an impressive effort to get to the finish line first. Congratulations to Teagan Richardson, our Open Lady’s winner and Seamus McCormick, our Open Men’s winner. Special mention to the winners of the kid’s races; Hudson Henshaw, Sophia Newham, Ivy Helyar and Billy Tyack.

Fashion on the Field was once again hotly contested with many of our Race Goers donning their best with hats and fascinators to compliment, to take part in the FOF competition. Congratulations to our winners;

Most Contemporary Female: Sally Martin

Most Elegant Lady: Ellen Joy Cleary

Best Dressed Gent: Richard Mason

Best Dressed Couple: Rebecca Widdows and Greg Wilson.

Little Master: Sonney Curry

Little Miss: Kenzie Duncan

Junior Male: Judd Curry

Junior Miss: Indie Blacker

Thanks again to the lovely Belinda Green for judging this competition.

Thank you to our 2023 Sponsors; Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot, O’Connors, Deano’s Diggers, Tyack Racing, Ron Tyack, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Lachlan Agencies, PinnacleHPC, Richard Worner Transport, Riverina Livestock Agents, Wimmera Stock & Grain, Duncan Construct, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon Co, Oilsplus, Ausure, Ozzy Fuel, Tyack Grain, Pioner Water Tanks, West Wyalong Vet Clinic, Ag Finance Specialists, Alan Rand’s Electrical, Bendigo Bank, Bryton Wool, Fluid Tech Hydraulics, Glasgow Family, Hetherington Bus Services, M & C Leadbitter, McFadyen Ag Consulting, Newham & Sons, Pearce’s Seed Cleaning, Rabobank Griffith, Serafin Machinery, Sparra’s Grader Hire and Worland Bros

Thank you to everyone involved for a wonderful day of Country Racing at its best in Tullibigeal.

Photography by Emma Bendall. Media Release provided by Joclyn Newham