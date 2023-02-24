2023 LEADERS FOR CPS

Kobie Whiley and Anastasia Phillips have been named as School Captains for Condobolin Public School in 2023. Tess Cunningham and Sonny Lister were named Vice Captains. The Leadership Team for 2023 was announced at the Year Three to Year Six Presentation Day on Wednesday, 14 December. Those who chose to nominate to become part of the Condobolin Public School Leadership Team presented their speeches to staff, students, parents and carers on Thursday, 8 December. A Leadership Induction Assembly was held on Wednesday, 8 February to acknowledge the School’s leaders for 2023. ABOVE: Condobolin Public School Principal Jessica Neilsen with Kobi Whiley (Captain), Anastasia Phillips (Captain), Sonny Lister (Vice Captain) and Tess Cunningham (Vice Captain). Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.