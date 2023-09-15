Mario the Rabbit was crowned Champion Pet at the Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade at the 2023 Condobolin Show on Friday, 25 August.

Rocking a Barbie themed design, Mario took out the top prize along with his owner Amelia Chamen.

They received a trophy, $25 in cash and a ribbon as their prize.

Plenty of community members brought along their much-loved animals to be part of the 2023 Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade.

To begin, all entrants took part in a parade, showcasing creative outfits and cheeky personalities. Audrey and Molly Wynn were presented with first place for ‘Best Handler’ in the Parade with ‘Rabby’, while Adeline Tyack and ‘Lovey’ claimed second place.

Layton Crow and ‘Chilli’ were awarded ‘Best Presented Small Dog’ of the Pet Parade.

‘Best Behaved Pet’ went to ‘Millie’, whose owner was Lucy Miles.

Cleo and Kobie Whiley won ‘Best Kept Bird’ with their parrot ‘Bruno’.

‘Best Dressed Pet’ went to ‘Trevor’, who was owned by Grace and Jack Edgerton.

Damaris Otto, Lynette and Maximus Haworth won ‘Best Behaved Pets’ with ‘Black Peter Rabbit’, ‘Rachel’ (rabbit) and ‘Boy’ (Guinea Pig).

Amelia Chamen and ‘Mario’ also won the ‘Best Presented Pet’ for 2023.

Each category winner received $10 and a ribbon.