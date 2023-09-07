2023 CONDOBOLIN SHOW YOUNG WOMAN WINNER

Tasha Hurley has been named Condobolin Show’s 2023 Young Woman.

The announcement was made during the official opening of the 127th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 26 August.

Tasha is the daughter of Brad and Beck Hurley of Condobolin.

She is a Livestock Marketing and Business Development Officer with Forbes Livestock and Agency Co. Tasha’s hobbies include helping on her family farm, sports, gardening, getting creative, baking, and hosting dinner parties for family and friends.

Tasha will now participate in the Zone 6 Final of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition 2024 in Narromine on 10 February 2024.