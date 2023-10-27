2023 CONDOBOLIN JRL PRESENTATION EVENING

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their 2023 Presentation evening at the Condobolin RSL Club on Saturday, 16 September. They marked the occasion with special guest and former Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs player David Peachey handing out the trophies. He gave this advice to all the players: “Don’t forget who you are and where you’re from”, which was given to him by his mother. Marion Wighton-Packham opened the evening with an Acknowledgment to Country. The Awards presentation then followed.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.