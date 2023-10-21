2023 CONDOBOLIN FIELD DAY HELD

The Department of Primary Industries Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station 2023 Field Day was held on Wednesday, 4 October.

Despite the inclement weather, attendees made use of the Conference Hall, where there was a myriad of presentations and displays.

The first presentation was ‘Phosphorus Placement Pros and Cons’ was given by Richard Mccallum (NSW Department of Primary Industries) and Shihab Uddin (NSW Department of Primary Industries).

Rick Graham (NSW Department of Primary Industries) and Greg Rebetzke (CSIRO) then gave a presentation on ‘Sowing Depth and Coleoptile Length’.

The next presentation was ‘Farming Systems Rotation’ which was given by Mehrshad Barary (NSW Department of Primary Industries) and John Kirkgaard (CSIRO).

Fourth up was the ‘Central West farming Systems (CWFS) and Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) Pasture Legumes’ presentation, which was conducted by Wendy Gill from Achieve Ag.

During the lunch break, CWFS presented ‘FutureSOILS’, which was given by Diana Fear (CWFS) and Allan Umbers (Farmlink).

After lunch, Brook Cowan (NSW Department of Primary Industries) and Kiowa Fenner (NSW Department of Primary Industries) discussed the Sheep and Goat eID system.

Gordon Refshauge (NSW Department of Primary Industries) gave a presentation on the ‘Goat Genetics Project’.

Following this Kathi Hertel (NSW Department of Primary Industries) and Peter Matthews (NSW Department of Primary Industries) talked to the group about the ‘National Variety Trials’.

‘Heat Tolerant Canola’ ws next on the agenda, with Richard Mccallum (NSW Department of Primary Industries) and Rajneet Uppal (NSW Department of Primary Industries) taking the lead on this presentation.

The final presentation for the day was ‘Canola Establishment’, which was done by Col McMaster (NSW Department of Primary Industries).

Condobolin Community Health (Margot Wynn – Community Nurse), Local Lands Services (Jasmine Wells – Senior Land Services Officer), Farm Business Resilience Program (Lisa McFadyen – Project Officer) and Crown Lands (Geoff Heidemann – Project Officer) all shared displays and information.

Happy Daze Coffee Lounge was on site, so participants could purchase lunch, snacks, and coffee.