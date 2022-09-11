2022 TRUNDLE SHOW REPORT

Trundle P&A Society held its 112th annual show on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 August 2022.

In the lead up to show day Trundle received continual rain, causing the grounds to be very wet and muddy. Thank you to Rob Holder from Trundle Sawmill for his kind donation of sawdust that was spread over key access areas. Due to local flooding on access roads and weather forecasts the number of stalls and exhibitors including the Showmen’s Guild were unable to attend the show. Dogs NSW dog show made the difficult decision to relocate the Trundle Dog Show to be held at Condobolin where the grounds were more easily accessible to travelling exhibitors.

420 members and visitors attended on the main day of the show and a wonderful time was had by all. Official guests’ included Show Patrons, Phil Donato MP, Hon Michael McCormack MP, NSW AgShows Young Woman Molly Wright, Trundle’s Young Woman Brooke Morgan, Group 10 AgShows NSW Delegate Andrew Hall, and Group 10 President Heather Earney. Many thanks to Michael McCormack for officially declaring the 2022 Trundle Show open.

Agriculture sections were well supported with sheep, cattle, horses, and poultry all holding a successful show competition. Horses judge commented that “We had low numbers but some real quality horses and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

Pavilion classes included school section, homemades, jams, needlework, fruit and vegetables, metal work, photography, wool, fine arts, decorative and horticulture. While some sections were down on entries others reported an increase of entrants. Fruit and Vegetable judge Darrin Kopp commented that the “Swiss Chard section was highly competitive and overall, the section was of a very high standard.”

The pavilion awards were hotly contested with results being very close. Congratulations to the recipients of the pavilion awards: The Jesse Berry Memorial Shield was presented to Robyn Taylor for most successful exhibitor in the pavilion.The Jim Harmer Memorial Trophy for most successful junior exhibitor under 16 years of age was awarded to Carmel Kelly.

The chief steward of each section in the pavilion selected one entry to advance to compete for the May Collier OAM Perpetual Shield. The inaugural shield was awarded to Maggie Anderson for the best exhibit in the pavilion on the day being her quilt in the needlework section. May Collier was thrilled with the concept and offered congratulations to Maggie on her quilt and to all who entered the pavilion on the day.

This year a two-course luncheon was served in a marquee that was well attended. In addition, lamb and gravy rolls and the inimitable dagwood dogs. With renovations to the bar and kitchen facilities about to commence a makeshift bar and fire pit was set up for the event.

The winner of the major raffle for the Trundle Show was a very excited Digger Anderson. The raffle was kindly donated by Pacific Palms Caravan Park and was drawn by Brooke Morgan at the official opening.

Afternoon entertainment at the show was Speed Shearing, Dog High Jump, and Gum Boot Throw. Unfortunately, due to the wet grounds, the Lawnmower Racing had to be cancelled with safety considerations and the Young Farmers Challenge was altered to the Gum Boot Toss.

Comment from a spectator “well done team, I felt the show had a real community feel and it was great to be back, who would have thought throwing a gumboot and watching dogs jump fences would be so entertaining”

Judge Josh Marshall was pleased with the Working Dog Trials with 89 dogs competing on Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 August.

President Sally Capell said “that it was a wonderful return to our local show, with great support from competitors, exhibitors, sponsors and visitors. The weather was not ideal for our working dog competition on the Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday’s sunny skies made it all worthwhile.”

Stalls, exhibitors, and trade present at the Trundle show all enjoyed the day.

Many thanks to our major sponsors – Destination NSW, Inland Rail, PSC, Northparkes Mines and to all local donors and supporters.

Trundle P&A Society thanks all volunteers, exhibitors, Trundle Showground Trust, TCS students, stewards and committee for making the 112th Trundle Show a great success for the community both financially and socially.

