2022 PINK RIBBON RAFFLES

On Saturday 22nd October, the Fifield Hotel held their Pink Ribbon 2022 Raffles to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The day included a BBQ, face painting and a live DJ. All attendees were encouraged to wear pink for the cause. The prizes for the raffle were: 1st prize – $200 voucher for Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery and Barber in Parkes; 2nd prize – Dinner for two and a bottle of wine at the Fifield Hotel; and 3rd prize – Pink Fifield Hotel Pilbara shirt. The Hotel raised an incredible total of $9527.00. “Thank you to everyone who came along and supported this great cause and a big thank you to all our sponsors and people who donated towards this event, we will definitely be having another event next year in October” read a comment made by an organiser of the event. Source: The Fifield Hotel Facebook Page.