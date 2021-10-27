2022 CONDOBOLIN HIGH SCHOOL LEADERS NAMED

Condobolin High School have announced its 2022 Senior Student Leaders. School Captains are Billie O’Bryan and Kaiden Atkinson, while Kiara Harris and Kinsley Wood are Vice Captains. Prefects are Matthew Brasnett and Jarrod Farr. “We are so very excited by the calibre of this team. Congratulations to you all!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page said.

IMAGE ATTACHED:The 2022 Condobolin High School Leadership team is Jarrod Farr (Prefect), Kiara Harris (Vice Captain), Kaiden Atkinson (Captain), Billie O’Bryan (Captain), Kinsley Wood (Vice Captain) and Matthew Brasnett (Prefect).

Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.