On Saturday 17th September, Ungarie’s 2022 Bog-Eye Cup was held at the Ungarie Bowling Club.

All that attended had a fantastic time. A total of $6,900 was raised.

Bog-Eye Best Dressed Winners were ‘Retired Hooters’ consisting of Cathy Schirmer, Adam Prague and Kaye Forrest.

The Bog-Eye Cup was won by a team from Narrabri.

Auction winners and their prizes:

Sheep Feeder- Paul Northey.

Towels: 1- Amber Forrest, 2- Amber Cattle, 3- Rhianne Forrest and 4- Plucka

Basket of Wine- Nikky Lemon

Basket of Mixed Spirits- James Hudson

Meat Tray- Amber Cattle

Handmade Clock- Tom Barron

Pale Ale- Tony Carr

Horse- Plucka

Red Barron Plane- Tony Carr

Vietnam Digger- Murray Whiley

Airforce Pilot- Murray Whiley

Oysters: 1- Tanya Wallace, 2- Terry McCartney, 3- Tanya Wallace and 4- Colin Duvham.

Raffle winners and their prizes:

1st: Kings Big Daddy Deluxe Swag (donated by Murray & Michelle Whiley)- Chris Huggett

2nd: $100 Ungarie Butchery Voucher- Hayley Wallace

3rd: $100 Ungarie Pines Motel Voucher- Carter Lamperd

4th: $100 Ungarie Bowling Club Voucher- Forrest Family

5th: $100 Ungarie Ag’N’Vet Voucher- Carter Lamperd

6th: Gift Pack- Dr Dinesh

7th: Gift Pack- Katie Taylor

8th: Carton of Beer- Brady Lamperd

9th: Bottle of Jim Beam- TBC

10th: $50 Ungarie Butchery Voucher- Mark Bryant

11th: $50 Ungarie Butchery Voucher- Ian Taylor

12th: Casserole Dish- Dr Dinesh

13th: Grill Pan- Artie

14th: Handmade Horseshoe Coat Hanger- John Brayshaw

15th: Handmade Hanger- Rhianne Forrest

Source: Ungarie Bowling Club Page. Image Credit: Tanya Wallace via Ungarie Bowling Club Page.