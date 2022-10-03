On Saturday 17th September, Ungarie’s 2022 Bog-Eye Cup was held at the Ungarie Bowling Club.
All that attended had a fantastic time. A total of $6,900 was raised.
Bog-Eye Best Dressed Winners were ‘Retired Hooters’ consisting of Cathy Schirmer, Adam Prague and Kaye Forrest.
The Bog-Eye Cup was won by a team from Narrabri.
Auction winners and their prizes:
Sheep Feeder- Paul Northey.
Towels: 1- Amber Forrest, 2- Amber Cattle, 3- Rhianne Forrest and 4- Plucka
Basket of Wine- Nikky Lemon
Basket of Mixed Spirits- James Hudson
Meat Tray- Amber Cattle
Handmade Clock- Tom Barron
Pale Ale- Tony Carr
Horse- Plucka
Red Barron Plane- Tony Carr
Vietnam Digger- Murray Whiley
Airforce Pilot- Murray Whiley
Oysters: 1- Tanya Wallace, 2- Terry McCartney, 3- Tanya Wallace and 4- Colin Duvham.
Raffle winners and their prizes:
1st: Kings Big Daddy Deluxe Swag (donated by Murray & Michelle Whiley)- Chris Huggett
2nd: $100 Ungarie Butchery Voucher- Hayley Wallace
3rd: $100 Ungarie Pines Motel Voucher- Carter Lamperd
4th: $100 Ungarie Bowling Club Voucher- Forrest Family
5th: $100 Ungarie Ag’N’Vet Voucher- Carter Lamperd
6th: Gift Pack- Dr Dinesh
7th: Gift Pack- Katie Taylor
8th: Carton of Beer- Brady Lamperd
9th: Bottle of Jim Beam- TBC
10th: $50 Ungarie Butchery Voucher- Mark Bryant
11th: $50 Ungarie Butchery Voucher- Ian Taylor
12th: Casserole Dish- Dr Dinesh
13th: Grill Pan- Artie
14th: Handmade Horseshoe Coat Hanger- John Brayshaw
15th: Handmade Hanger- Rhianne Forrest
Source: Ungarie Bowling Club Page. Image Credit: Tanya Wallace via Ungarie Bowling Club Page.
