2022 ARTHUR PIKE GOLF DAY

Brad Watt taking a swing at the ball.Brad Watt taking a swing at the ball.

Posted By: Hayley April 9, 2022

On Saturday 19th March, Trundle Golf Club hosted their 2022 Arthur Pike Golf Day.
A total of 28 players turned up for a game of 4BBB, as well as individual.
The winners for 4BBB were Jarrod Taunton and Ryan Burley with runners up Jaxson Whiley and Dan Wallace. The individual winner was Jesse Durning and runner up was Ryan Burley.
This year the event was proudly sponsored by Bill Tomlinson and Sandy Stevenson. Bill presented the winners and runners up with their prizes.
Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club’s Facebook Page.

Bill Tomlinson and individual runner up Ryan Burley.

Bill Tomlinson and 4BBB runner up Jaxson Whiley.

Jesse Durning mid swing.

Adam Hall, Bill Tomlinson and Brad Watt.

Ryan Burley, Bill Tomlinson and Jarrod Taunton. Ryan and Jarrod were the 4BBB winners.

Bill Tomlinson and Sam Bolam.

Bill Tomlinson and Amy Tomlinson.

Bill Tomlinson and individual winner, Jesse Durning.

