On Saturday 19th March, Trundle Golf Club hosted their 2022 Arthur Pike Golf Day.

A total of 28 players turned up for a game of 4BBB, as well as individual.

The winners for 4BBB were Jarrod Taunton and Ryan Burley with runners up Jaxson Whiley and Dan Wallace. The individual winner was Jesse Durning and runner up was Ryan Burley.

This year the event was proudly sponsored by Bill Tomlinson and Sandy Stevenson. Bill presented the winners and runners up with their prizes.

Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club’s Facebook Page.